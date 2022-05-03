A look at local issues in the May primary

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A number of local issues are also on the ballot for the May 17 primary election.

Given the length of the article, readers are advised to press shift/control F7 and search for an issue or candidate they wish to see.

In Gooding County, the Hagerman fire protection district is asking voters to authorize a temporary override levy in the amount of $125,000 per year for two years.

The levy will begin in 2023 and go towards defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the District.

The estimated annual cost to the taxpayer will be a tax of $45.50 $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.

This levy would replace the one set to expire on Sept. 30.

BURLEY:

The city of Burley will be voting on an override levy in the May 17 election.

The bill would increase the levy upon the taxable property in Burley in order to raise $165,000 for the tax year of 2022 and 2023.

The city hopes to use the funding to provide additional funding for the city’s streets department to maintain streets, equipment, materials and personnel.

WENDELL:

The Wendell School District is asking the taxpayers to vote for a supplemental levy in the amount of $600,000 a year for two years.

If passed, the levy would begin July 1 of this year and end June 30 2024. It would go towards the financing of any city expenses.

The cost to the taxpayer would be $116.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

HAGERMAN:

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is asking the taxpayers to authorize a temporary override levy in the amount of $125,000 a year for two years starting in 2023.

The funding would go towards defraying personnel costs associated with provisions for licensed services by the Hagerman Fire Protection District adopted earlier this year.

They estimate the annual cost to the taxpayer is a tax of $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, and replaces an existing levy that was set to expire in September, currently costing $45.50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

BLAINE COUNTY:

The Wood River Fire District is looking to sell obligation bonds in the principle amount not to exceed $17.1 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station as well as improvements to existing facilities.

The district estimates the annual average cost to the taxpayer will be $74.33 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

KETCHUM:

The City of Ketchum is looking to help address the housing crisis in the area by passing Ordinance 1235.

The bill would:

Add “Workforce Housing Provision and Support” to the list of authorized purposes for which local option tax revenues may be used

Increase the local option tax rates in the City of Ketchum by an additional 0.75% on retail sales tax, an additional 2% on hotel-motel room occupancy sales tax including on short term rentals (30 days or less), an additional 2% on liquor-by-the-drink sales tax, and an additional 1% on building materials sales tax, excluding materials for workforce housing projects.

JEROME COUNTY:

In Jerome County, a series of candidates are up for election.

Mark Swenson is the sole candidate up for election as County Assessor. Voters may, however, write in whomever they want. District 26 has two candidates for position B; Lyle Johnstone and Nelsen.

Position A has one candidate up for election; Mike Pohanka. Voters may write in a candidate. Three county commissioners are up for election in Jerome County. Charles M Howell, Mike Praegitzer, and John P. Crozier are running for the second and third district.

Howell and Praegitzer are running in the second district. Crozier is running in the third district.

CASSIA COUNTY:

For County Commissioner of Cassia County, there are three candidates running for the second and third district.

In the second district, Jim Powell and Robert J. Kunau are facing off against one another. In the third district, Kent R. Searle is running unnopposed.

Candidates for legislative district 27 state senator will be Jeanie Hakes and Kelly Anthon.

Staying with District 27, Carl C. Voigt and Douglas T. Pickett are running for position A. The following candidates are up for position B:

Ryan Cook

Pat Field

Clay Handy

John Stokes

Kevin Williams

MINIDOKA COUNTY:

Elections for the County Commissioner in the second and third district are on the ballot in Minidoka County.

In the second district, Dan Schaeffer will run against Kent McClellan.

In the third district, Jared Berkeley Orton will run unopposed.

Voters will also elect a sheriff on May 17. Carl Eric Owen and David C. Pinther will run against one another.

The candidates for legislative district offices are the same as in Cassia County.

CAMAS COUNTY:

In Camas County, Marshall Ralph is running unopposed as second district commissioner. Travis Kramer, the incumbent, is running against Nicholas Weatherly.

LINCOLN COUNTY:

Voters in Lincoln County will vote for the same state representatives as those voting in District 26, Lyle Johnstone, Jack Nelsen, and Mike Pohanka, as well as a write in candidate.

Lincoln County residents will also vote for two county commissioners for the second and third district. In the third district, voters will choose between Russell A. Parker, Nathan W. Schutte, and Amie M. Taber.

In the second district, voters can vote for Rebecca Wood, or write-in their own candidate.

The sole candidate for District 26 state senator is Ron Taylor with an option for a write-in candidate.

For District 26 State Representative Position A, voters may vote for Ned Burns or write in their own candidate. For position B, voters can vote for Karma Fitzgerald or write-in a candidate.

For county commissioners in the second and third district, there are no candidates, and voters must instead write in their own candidates.

