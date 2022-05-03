More snow and rain brings heightened avalanche risk

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning people to be extremely cautious over the rest of this week after some parts of the Wood River Valley got more than one foot of snow.

“It’s abnormally dangerous right now, avalanche conditions are dangerous and they are complicated,” said Ethan Davis, a forecaster with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Couple that with a rapid warm up, and avalanche conditions will be dangerous the rest of this week.

“Any time the snow is going to experience a rapid warm up like it’s going to in the next couple of days, there will be a lot of natural avalanche activity, so don’t linger under any steep slopes that have snow on them that are receiving direct sun,” said Davis.

Davis says between April 15 and April 23, they had four large avalanches, and he says he wouldn’t be surprised to see those types of avalanches again this week.

“It’s still very much a complicated mid winter snowpack out there in a lot of places. Particularly, and this is important, particularly, about 9,000 feet in elevation,” said Davis.

What does this mean for the drought conditions across the state? A hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources says he would have rather had all this precipitation in the early winter, but it has helped a little.

“The other bright spot is the Little Wood Reservoir where there is, again, about a 50% chance that they will have adequate water supply. Everywhere else, despite this nice spring weather, at least from a precipitation perspective (and) enhancing the water supply we are still expecting shortages statewide,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

