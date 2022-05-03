Advertisement

Parents finding a lack of childcare options as school nears an end

According to childcare expert Natalie Boyle, some employers have begun being proactive about the issue.
Families are struggling to find child care as the school year comes close to an end
Families are struggling to find child care as the school year comes close to an end
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With summer approaching and school years ending, many parents seeking childcare are finding a lack of options available.

Not only are options limited, according to Fortune, but costs across the country have also risen 41% with parents now spending a whopping 20% of their salaries on childcare.

These large increases have led to some parents leaving the workforce to care for their kids themselves, worsening the need for employees.

According to childcare expert Natalie Boyle, some employers have begun being proactive about the issue.

“We’re sort of starting to see employers recognize that if they’re able to provide childcare, they can increase their engagement, their loyalty and also reduce turnover by up to 60% in some cases,” said Boyle.

Boyle added that while the pandemic brought this issue to the surface, it has been around for decades, and she hopes to see change.

