SkyWest moving Twin Falls airport’s single flight departure time

The Magic Valley Regional Airport (KMVT/Garrett Hottle file photo. Nov. 25, 2019)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Starting next week, SkyWest will be moving the time of the single flight from Twin Falls to and from Salt Lake City.

Currently, the daily departure time is 12:40 p.m. With the changes, the new departure time will be 6:20 a.m., and from a noon arrival time to a 10:03-p.m. arrival time.

This will allow better connectivity in and out of Salt Lake City, for most travelers.

