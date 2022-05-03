Slew of Idaho conservatives endorse Scott Bedke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A wide collection of Idaho conservatives have endorsed Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor.
The list of more than 50 Idaho Representatives represents the highest number of endorsements Bedke has gotten in one sitting.
The full list of Bedke’s endorsements is as follows:
- Sen. Jim Woodward, District 1
- Sen. Peter Riggs, District 3
- Rep. Caroline Troy, District 5
- (Sub.) Sen. Robert Blair, District 6
- Rep. Lori McCann, District 6
- Sen. Carl Crabtree, District 7
- Sen. Steven Thayn, District 8
- Sen. Abby Lee, District 9
- Rep. Ryan Kerby, District 9
- Sen. Jim Rice, District 10
- Rep. Julie Yamamoto, District 10
- Rep. Greg Chaney, District 10
- Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, District 11
- Rep. Scott Syme, District 11
- Sen. Todd Lakey, District 12
- Rep. Rick Youngblood, District 12
- Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, District 13
- Sen. C. Scott Grow, District 14
- Rep. Mike Moyle, District 14
- Sen. Fred Martin, District 15
- Sen. Chuck Winder, District 20
- Rep. Joe Palmer, District 20
- Rep. James Holtzclaw, District 20
- Rep. Steven Harris, District 21
- Rep. John Vander Woude, District 22
- Rep. Jason Monks, District 22
- Rep. Matthew Bundy, District 23
- Rep. Megan Blanksma, District 23
- Sen. Lee Heider, District 24
- Rep. Lance Clow, District 24
- Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, District 24
- Sen. Jim Patrick, District 25
- Rep. Laurie Lickley, District 25
- Rep. Clark Kauffman, District 25
- Sen. Kelly Anthon, District 27
- Rep. Fred Wood, District 27
- Rep. Randy Armstrong, District 28
- Rep. Dustin Manwaring, District 29
- Sen. Kevin Cook, District 30
- Rep. Gary Marshall, District 30
- Rep. Wendy Horman, District 30
- Sen. Steve Bair, District 31
- (Sub.) Sen. Julie VanOrden, District 31
- Rep. David Cannon, District 31
- Sen. Mark Harris, District 32
- Rep. Marc Gibbs, District 32
- Sen. Dave Lent, District 33
- Rep. Marco Erickson, District 33
- Sen. Doug Ricks, District 34
- Rep. Jon Weber, District 34
- Sen. Van Burtenshaw, District 35
- Rep. Rod Furniss, District 35
Bedke commented on their endorsement Tuesday.
“I am grateful for the support from so many proven Idaho conservatives. Their commitment to their communities and our state should be not only admired, but celebrated,” said Bedke. “As Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor, I will continue working with them to ensure we put our shared conservative values into policy.”
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.