Three hospitalized after being trapped inside burning house

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE at 12:39: The Idaho State Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was a charging lithium battery.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Three people have been taken to the hospital after being trapped inside of a house that was on fire.

Burley Fire was dispatched to a house fire around 11:20 PM Monday night, and upon arrival found two individuals trapped upstairs and another occupant trapped in the basement.

Firefighters said they worked quickly to pull one person out through a window and another out a back door. According to the Burley Fire Department, it took nine firefighters to pull the man in the basement out of the house.

Three people were transported to the hospital, two of which were Life Flighted to Utah. Their conditions are unknown. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

Burley Fire was assisted by Heyburn Fire, Cassia County Sheriff’s Department and Cassia County Medic.

