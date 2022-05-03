Twin Falls City Council approves use of lot for new school

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new Twin Falls school is one step closer to reality as city council unanimously approves allowing the intended site to be used for a private or public school.

Gem Prep Public Charter School is working towards securing a location at Federation Point near Washington North in Twin Falls.

According to the staff report, officials anticipate one of the biggest impacts of allowing school zoning at the location will be increased traffic during school drop-offs and pick-ups.

In order to help mitigate that issue, the school design includes a loop for traffic to flow through the school property during student drop-off and pick-up.

School officials believe the Federation Point location will add to their student’s experience.

“It’s in a great location for families,” said Adam Bruno with Gem Prep. “Scholars can walk to school if they live in those neighborhoods, as well as, it’s not too far of a drive for families in other neighborhoods, and for our secondary scholars going to take their college classes, CSI is just right around the corner which is a great opportunity for them to expand their horizons and take those college classes.”

The city council unanimously approved the property to be zoned for a private or public school.

Officials say should these plans move forward, the school would be on the smaller side, with initial enrollment being around 208 students and they will grow out over time to a full K-12 school with 574 students.

