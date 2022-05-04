Airport managers hope flight change will bring more business

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new flight time for Magic Valley Regional Airport’s flight to Salt Lake City begins Wednesday, a change the airport hopes expands options for travelers.

“With the one flight a day schedule we have now, that’s a midday turn where they come in about noon, they leave at 12:40 p.m. and it’s problematic for people especially trying to go east,” said airport manager Bill Carberry.

While that might seem like a slight change, still only having one flight a day out of Magic Valley Regional Airport, that departure early in the morning and return late at night has Carberry hopeful lines will be much fuller in the near future.

While that plan is only for a few months, he is hopeful that it is something that sticks around.

“The airline usually books out maybe six weeks or eight weeks in advance, so, like I mentioned, this is booked out through mid-July. As we move into May towards June, we may hopefully see that extend into August and beyond, maybe into September,” he said.

Speaking with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, this change is something the local business community has been looking forward to.

“There certainly was frustration with the ending of the Denver connection, just as businesses were starting to get back to more robust business travel, it really didn’t allow for a lot of good options for making those connections,” said Shawn Barigar with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Those frustrations were heard by the airport, and Carberry has been rallying for a better option for business travelers. He hopes this helps.

“It’s been difficult for business travelers, we’ve heard from them. Those opportunities are back once again. We’ve always had a good, loyal group of business folks that use the airport. This will help them very much,” Carberry said.

