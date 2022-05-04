Banta, Gary E.

TWIN FALLS—Gary Eldon Banta, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, surrounded by family, at Cenoma House Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Dad was born March 25, 1934, to Harold L. Banta and Lacrete Brown Banta. He grew up in Page, Nebraska. He joined the Army at the age of 17. When he turned 18, he joined the Air Force. During his time in the military, he earned his high school diploma. He was in the Korean war where he was a Fighter Jet Mechanic.

Dad married Patricia Kratochvil on August 28, 1954, in Hawarden Iowa, then moved to Texas for 4 years, then to Riverton, Utah until he retired. After retirement, they moved to Jerome Idaho.

Dad loved to go on motorcycle trips around the western states and Canada. One of their favorite places to go was Nebraska to visit his mom and dad. They also enjoyed being snow birds and stayed in Ajo, Arizona for the winters. Father loved the desert, he also enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his horse in the Palomino Posse.

Dad is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia; children, Rob(Kari) Banta, Steve(Ann) Banta, Randy Banta, Kim King, Patti (Mark) Madsen, Lisa (Pat) Hinton; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister; son-in-law, Kenneth Miles, and daughter-in -law, Leslee Banta.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to Dads favorite charity, Save the Elephants, https://www.savetheelephants.org

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.