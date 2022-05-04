Behind the Business: Sawtooth Furniture

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A few years ago, Lance Nichols had a dream.

“The last few years, we were wanting to kind of change pace in our life and our family,” he said. That dream was able to become reality after encouragement from friends.

“We started building about a year ago, and it got completed,” said Nichols, the president of the company.

Over the last month, just off of Highway 93 in Jerome, Sawtooth Furniture was born. The customizability of the furniture there is one thing that makes them unique.

“You can come in and pick your stain, your wood species and if you want to customize it you can do that,” said Nichols.

Arguably the most unique ting about this business is that it’s the only family-run Amish furniture store in southern Idaho, according to Nichols.

“This is solid wood furniture, there’s no particle board, it’s made by the Amish in northern Indiana,” Nichols explained. You can find just about anything you’re looking for when you walk through the door.

“Tables, dining room tables and chairs. We have bedroom sets, bookcases, china hutches, we have a line of poly furniture for outdoor,” he said.

Nichols is thankful for the support he’s received thus far.

“We’re very satisfied, we’re very thankful for the people that have stopped by and bought stuff and told us that they appreciate us being here,” he said.

