Advertisement

Behind the Business: Sawtooth Furniture

Nichols is thankful for the support he’s received thus far
The store started with a dream from now president Lance Nichols
The store started with a dream from now president Lance Nichols(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A few years ago, Lance Nichols had a dream.

“The last few years, we were wanting to kind of change pace in our life and our family,” he said. That dream was able to become reality after encouragement from friends.

“We started building about a year ago, and it got completed,” said Nichols, the president of the company.

Over the last month, just off of Highway 93 in Jerome, Sawtooth Furniture was born. The customizability of the furniture there is one thing that makes them unique.

“You can come in and pick your stain, your wood species and if you want to customize it you can do that,” said Nichols.

Arguably the most unique ting about this business is that it’s the only family-run Amish furniture store in southern Idaho, according to Nichols.

“This is solid wood furniture, there’s no particle board, it’s made by the Amish in northern Indiana,” Nichols explained. You can find just about anything you’re looking for when you walk through the door.

“Tables, dining room tables and chairs. We have bedroom sets, bookcases, china hutches, we have a line of poly furniture for outdoor,” he said.

Nichols is thankful for the support he’s received thus far.

“We’re very satisfied, we’re very thankful for the people that have stopped by and bought stuff and told us that they appreciate us being here,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Magic Valley Regional Airport
Airport managers hope flight change will bring more business
May 4 is International Firefighter Day
May 4 marks International Firefighters Day
The preliminary foundation work for the traffic signal is expected to begin in the coming weeks
ITD to begin preliminary signal work in Twin Falls next week
Idaho secures more than $800,000 from TurboTax in multistate agreement