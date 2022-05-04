Brown signs with College of Idaho Men’s Golf

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding senior Braden Brown is taking his talents to the College of Idaho.

Brown was one of four Gooding athletes to sign last week at the school.

The golfer told KMVT the coaches are awesome and former Yotes who went to Gooding had nothing but positive things to say about the program.

“It was really fitting for me and when I first got there for a visit it just felt like it was right,” Brown explained.

He wanted to stay close to home and be able to golf at the collegiate level.

