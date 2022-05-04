Idaho group working to improve mental health in schools

MINICO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday at Minico High School, students were working together to learn ways they can help themselves and each other through their hardest times.

“It gives me hope, it really does give me hope,” said Lorinda Garner with Minico High School.

The gathering was a part of the League of Idaho Cities’ Tandem Tour for mental health, an effort to teach high school students about the importance of mental health, which Garner says many students are struggling with.

“More than you would think. Almost every one of my students,” Garner said.

Not only are faculty members recognizing the issue, but students are also seeing it in themselves and their peers.

“With COVID and just everything that happened, you see a lot of kids just go downhill, they struggled with mental health,” said sophomore Karson Stephens.

Stephens tells me he too struggled at times over the past few years, but days like today help him to use his experience to make a positive change.

“I think it’s really important because a lot of times I didn’t have anybody, and it just sucked. But knowing that I could be there for that person that needs somebody, it’s been a blessing to know I can help somebody,” said Stephens.

The Tandem Tour will continue all across Idaho, with 24 stops this month.

The goal of the project is to teach students ways to identify mental health struggles in themselves and their peers as well as how to talk about and cope with the struggles life brings.

Event coordinator Miche Kirkman hopes the lessons go home with the students as well.

“Have an effect not just on our youth, but on our adults because I think these youth are going to teach us things we need to know,” said Kirkman.

To Garner, having students who are willing to take charge and make changes is a sign of positive things within Idaho schools.

“Things are different, it’s not the way it used to be. We need to talk, these kids need to talk,” Garner said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.