Idaho secures more than $800,000 from TurboTax in multistate agreement

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho has recovered approximately $843,000 from TurboTax in a multi-state agreement.

The payments are, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, for deceiving consumers into paying for services they should have gotten for free.

In the agreement, TurboTax will pay $141 million in restitution. 27,237 Idaho customers will receive checks for around $30 each, and consumers will receive notices and a check in the mail.

The company will also suspend their “free, free, free” advertisement as part of the agreement.

“Intuit tricked thousands of Idahoans into paying for services that should have been free,” Wasden said. “But the company got caught and this settlement now forces it to pay for its misdeeds. I’m very pleased with this result for those affected.”

The settlement stems from a ProPublica report that alleged TurboTax was using “deceptive digital tactics” to lure lower income consumers towards its commercial products and away from federally provided free tax services.

A multistate investigation found Intuit engaged in a number of deceptive unfair trade practices limiting consumer’s participation in the Free File program provided by the IRS, Wasden said in a press release about the settlement.

Intuit has agreed to reform its business practices, including:

Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products;

Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products;

Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free; and

Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead.

