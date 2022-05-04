ITD to begin preliminary signal work in Twin Falls next week

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin preliminary signal work in Twin Falls next week.

The work will be on the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard and is part of a larger pavement rehabilitation that will happen this summer on Blue Lakes Boulevard from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road.

ITD crews will be building the preliminary foundation of a traffic signal. After the paving on US-93 is completed later this summer, a total signal replacement will occur at the intersection.

“Being able to start the initial foundation work now will help expedite the construction timeline and further reduce impacts to motorists traveling through this busy corridor this summer,” said ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter.

The department does not anticipate any lane adjustments or changes to current traffic patterns as a result of the work.

“We are not altering how motorists travel through the intersection, just replacing the traffic signal, foundation, and associated components,” stated Hunter.

However, motorists are encouraged to watch for lane reductions and crews in the area. The bulk of work of work on the signal will take place during daytime hours.

ITD will also improve the pavement on Blue Lakes Boulevard in conjunction with the signal project that is expected to start in June.

They will also be hosting more details about the construction at an upcoming meeting on May 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Twin Falls High School.

