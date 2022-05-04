Advertisement

ITD to begin preliminary signal work in Twin Falls next week

The bulk of work of work on the signal will take place during daytime hours
The preliminary foundation work for the traffic signal is expected to begin in the coming weeks
The preliminary foundation work for the traffic signal is expected to begin in the coming weeks(The Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin preliminary signal work in Twin Falls next week.

The work will be on the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard and is part of a larger pavement rehabilitation that will happen this summer on Blue Lakes Boulevard from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road.

ITD crews will be building the preliminary foundation of a traffic signal. After the paving on US-93 is completed later this summer, a total signal replacement will occur at the intersection.

“Being able to start the initial foundation work now will help expedite the construction timeline and further reduce impacts to motorists traveling through this busy corridor this summer,” said ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter.

The department does not anticipate any lane adjustments or changes to current traffic patterns as a result of the work.

“We are not altering how motorists travel through the intersection, just replacing the traffic signal, foundation, and associated components,” stated Hunter.

However, motorists are encouraged to watch for lane reductions and crews in the area. The bulk of work of work on the signal will take place during daytime hours.

ITD will also improve the pavement on Blue Lakes Boulevard in conjunction with the signal project that is expected to start in June.

They will also be hosting more details about the construction at an upcoming meeting on May 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Twin Falls High School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Idaho secures more than $800,000 from TurboTax in multistate agreement
Students are working together to learn how they can help themselves and others
Idaho group working to improve mental health in schools
A leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court appeared to show the court on the brink of...
How the overturning of Roe v. Wade would affect Idahoans
Families are struggling to find child care as the school year comes close to an end
Parents finding a lack of childcare options as school nears an end