Little outlines election security, other recommendations for cybersecurity

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Idaho Falls on Wednesday to discuss cybersecurity in the Gem State.

Little made 18 recommendations he hopes to protect Idahoans from cyber attacks.

“Through the Idaho National Laboratory, the State of Idaho is home to unique and world-leading capabilities in countering cyber-attacks and engineering solutions to the cybersecurity challenges facing our state and nation. We need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect Idahoans from ever-growing cybersecurity threats,” Governor Little said.

“My Cybersecurity Task Force spent the past eight months identifying new ways to improve our state’s defenses against cyber-attacks, including recommendations to better protect Idaho’s election infrastructure. Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan. I appreciate my very capable team for stepping up to the task.”

His recommendations are aimed at ensuring election security, protecting infrastructure, improving the pipeline of cybersecurity officials, and improving education and awareness of cybersecurity.

“Across our state and throughout the nation, there are few more pressing threats to our safety, security, and freedom than cyber-attacks. This susceptibility makes the work of the task force so important,” Governor Little said.

