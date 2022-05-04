Advertisement

Little outlines election security, other recommendations for cybersecurity

Idaho Governor Brad Little
Idaho Governor Brad Little(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little visited Idaho Falls on Wednesday to discuss cybersecurity in the Gem State.

Little made 18 recommendations he hopes to protect Idahoans from cyber attacks.

“Through the Idaho National Laboratory, the State of Idaho is home to unique and world-leading capabilities in countering cyber-attacks and engineering solutions to the cybersecurity challenges facing our state and nation. We need increased resources, partnerships and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect Idahoans from ever-growing cybersecurity threats,” Governor Little said.

“My Cybersecurity Task Force spent the past eight months identifying new ways to improve our state’s defenses against cyber-attacks, including recommendations to better protect Idaho’s election infrastructure. Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan. I appreciate my very capable team for stepping up to the task.”

His recommendations are aimed at ensuring election security, protecting infrastructure, improving the pipeline of cybersecurity officials, and improving education and awareness of cybersecurity.

“Across our state and throughout the nation, there are few more pressing threats to our safety, security, and freedom than cyber-attacks. This susceptibility makes the work of the task force so important,” Governor Little said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

“My concern about the interest rate spike is it may negatively affect the building industry”
What impact could the Fed rate hike have on Idahoans?
(Source: MGN)
A look at local issues in the May primary
Wednesday evening's online weather udpate {5/2/2022}
Magic Valley Regional Airport
Airport managers hope flight change will bring more business