Local high school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high school scores are in for Monday, May 2.

BASEBALL

Jerome 9, Wood River 7: Tucker Volkers led the Tigers with three hits, while Hunter Thompson led the Wolverines, also with three hits. Thompson and Ozzie Scherer split pitching duties for Wood River. Thompson led everyone with five strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Shelley 15, Minico 14

Shelley 15, Minico 7

Glenns Ferry 14, Greenleaf Friends 8

