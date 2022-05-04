Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — May 4 marks International Firefighters Day, a day aimed at recognizing firefighters and the sacrifices they make by protecting our community.

The day represents the anniversary of a wildland fire that killed five Australian firefighters just over 20 years ago.

The National Allen Firefighters Foundation are asking people to shine red lights on porches, buildings, or other property to show their support of firefighters, but if you can’t shine a red light, there’s always other things you can do to show your support.

”If they run into a firefighter or see one of the wildland crews out there, just stop them and say thank you, we appreciate what you do,” said Ron Siarnacki, the executive director with the National Firefighters Association.

“They can post a message through a variety of mediums whether it’s our foundation site, or (the) Wildland Fallen Firefighter Foundation, which is in Boise.”

For a link to these forums, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.