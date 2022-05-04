Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing her children to death, police say

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A mother in Kentucky accused of stabbing her two children to death is facing murder charges, according to police.

WKYT reported authorities were called to respond to a report of a “cutting/stabbing” at a home around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found three people injured when officers arrived at the scene. They were all taken to the hospital, where two children died.

According to the coroner, the siblings, 5 and 13 years old, died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner said the children’s mother, 43-year-old Nikki James, was the third person involved. She was charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

