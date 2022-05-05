2 Pocatello, Idaho, officers injured in shooting

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say two officers were seriously injured in an early Thursday shooting in Pocatello, Idaho, when a man opened fire on them.

Police said the wounded officers were in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center and are expected to survive. The suspect was also wounded and is expected to survive.

The Idaho State Journal reports the 45-year-old suspect was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.

“Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire,” Pocatello police said in a statement.

The officers were being treated at Pocatello Hospital for their injuries. Police say there’s no further risk to the public, and the regional officer-involved shooting team is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.