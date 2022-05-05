Advertisement

83-year-old abortion doctor says he’s focused on patients and his purpose

Dr. Warren Hern worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later. (Source: KUSA, THE DAILY CAMERA, CNN)
By Kelly Reinke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KUSA) – Many eyes are on the Supreme Court after news broke that it could strike down Roe v. Wade, which would overturn the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Dr. Warren Hern said he’s focused on his patients and his purpose. He worked at Colorado’s first abortion clinic in 1973 and continues to practice nearly 50 years later.

Despite threats made by those opposing abortions, Hern has continued in his profession and has shared many stories about his life calling.

“This is my work. This is what I do,” Hern said, adding he’s had stones thrown at him at the clinic.

He said he remembers threats made towards his clinic in Boulder, Colorado, in the 1980s and the five bullets fired through the front door.

Hern said he kept coming back so he could help his patients.

Before Roe v. Wade, he thought too many women were dying because of unsafe, illegal abortions, which is why he started his practice.

“I started performing abortions the safest way I could,” Hern explained.

He’s worried history will repeat itself and more women will die trying to get illegal abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“I have always found this is an extremely important service, and there’s never been a time when it’s less important,” Hern said.

His clinic is a refuge for women who are seeking a procedure that may be banned in other states.

At 83 years old, Hern feels called to help more people.

“This is a major component and essential component of women’s healthcare. And it’s being threatened now,” Hern said.

The Supreme Court’s final opinion on Roe v. Wade hasn’t been formally released, and votes, along with language, can change before then.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
Behind the Business: Sawtooth Furniture
Behind the Business: Sawtooth Furniture
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Biden administration to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas