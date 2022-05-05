AAA car guide gives top marks to fuel-efficient, high-tech vehicles

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In response to feedback from new vehicle shoppers, the 2022 AAA Car Guide recognizes vehicles that offer outstanding fuel efficiency and an impressive array of driver assistance technology without sacrificing ride comfort, safety, and quality.

This year’s overall winner was the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD electric vehicle. Idaho drivers who are looking for a truck that can reduce some pain at the pump should consider the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew Hybrid 4x4.

“AAA research shows that nearly 80% of drivers want automakers to focus on improving fuel economy, and 76% want adaptive driving assistance systems (ADAS), such as automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, or adaptive cruise control, in their next vehicle,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “This year’s Car Guide takes those factors into account, along with braking, handling, ride quality, acceleration, roominess, crash rating, and more.”

This year, manufacturers provided 62 vehicles, which were tested, scored, and grouped into five vehicle categories at AAA’s Automotive Research Center in California.

To be eligible for testing, vehicles had to be either new or completely redesigned for 2021 or 2022, come equipped with at least one ADAS feature, and satisfy other requirements related to gasoline or diesel fuel efficiency or the use of an alternative energy source such as electricity or hydrogen.

“As the selection of electric and hybrid vehicles continues to grow, drivers are more likely to find one that will fit their particular needs,” Conde said. “It’s important to note that while EVs tend to have a higher purchase price, this may be offset over time by lower maintenance and energy costs.

