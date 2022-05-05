Advertisement

Audio: McCarthy slams Trump after Jan. 6, expresses concern about transition

In audio, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, right, spoke out against Trump wanted to reach...
In audio, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, right, spoke out against Trump wanted to reach out to Biden after Jan. 6 attack.
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy railed against former President Donald Trump in a phone call two days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling Trump’s role “atrocious.”

In newly released details of that call, McCarthy is heard opposing using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office because it would take too long.

The audio reveals McCarthy wanted to reach out to then President-elect Joe Biden in the days after Jan. 6, in hopes of creating a smooth transition into the White House.

Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House colleagues might have been inciting violence on Jan. 6. (CNN)

“What the president did is atrocious and totally wrong. I do think the impeachment divides the nation further,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “It continues to fight is greater, um, that’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the president to meet with Biden. If that’s not going to happen, I want to see about us meeting with Biden, sitting down, make a smooth transition to show that and continue to keep those statements going. Um, so hopefully I know he’s got to talk to Pelosi that he is going to. Hopefully he calls me today.”

During that call, McCarthy also appeared so concerned about Trump’s role in the Capitol attack that he wanted a faster way to get the former president out of office than invoking the 25th Amendment.

Invoking the 25th Amendment would have required then-Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to “discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

CNN has reached out to McCarthy office to request comment on the newly revealed audio.

In audio, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy slams former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot. (Source: CNN/Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin/Getty images)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D....
Man, woman charged after school alerts police to 9-year-old’s bruising, officials say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7 billion
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Karine Jean-Pierre to be next White House press secretary
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard takes stand, accuses Depp of violent sexual assault