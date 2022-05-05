Advertisement

Car hangs by bumpers after parking deck collapses onto underground garage

By Chris Anderson, Brian Duffy and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The top level of an apartment complex parking deck in Cleveland collapsed onto the underground level of the garage just before midnight Tuesday, according to investigators.

A large portion of the parking deck could be seen resting on top of a car in a video shared by the Parma Fire Department.

Parma Engine Companies Two (2), Four (4), Rescue Three (3) and Car Thirty-one (31) responded to a partial structural...

Posted by Parma Fire Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

According to WOIO, conditions made it difficult for firefighters to search for victims as busted water lines sprayed throughout the underground garage.

Authorities said no one was hurt during the collapse, and all residents and firefighters were accounted for.

“We were very fortunate that this incident did not result in any loss of life or injury,” Parma Fire Chief Michael Lasky said. “One of the residents whose vehicle was impacted had only recently returned to his residence where seconds later the parking deck collapsed.”

Nicholas Shultz was getting ready for bed when he heard noises outside that he could not place. Just as he went outside to investigate, the ground gave way.

“It was just shock and awe,” Schultz said.

His car was parked right where the ground gave out and was hanging, precariously, by its bumpers over the garage below.

The top level of an apartment complex parking deck in Cleveland collapsed onto the underground...
The top level of an apartment complex parking deck in Cleveland collapsed onto the underground level of the garage.(Parma Fire Department)

Multiple callers to 911 worried that there were people in the garage or that the ground was unstable and that there was the potential for a further collapse or that the high rise was structurally damaged.

Firefighters said, however, the apartment complex itself was in no danger of collapsing, and engineers are working to ensure any additional collapse does not occur at the garage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Biden administration to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas
FILE - Alec Baldwin emcees the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the...
Wyoming defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin is dismissed
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use
Friends of Minidoka have raised concern over the project in the past, as they say the project...
Minidoka National Historic site named to endangered places list