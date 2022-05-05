Governor Little visits Coeur d’ Alene to tout water quality investments

Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little was in Couer d’ Alene on Thursday to tout his administration’s investments in water quality in the gem state.

“Water is the source of life, and North Idaho truly revolves around Coeur d’Alene Lake. We depend on this lake for the health of the surrounding environment. All aspects of the economy go back to the lake, from tourism to recreation to local business,” Governor Little said.

“Many of us refer to Coeur d’Alene Lake as the gem of North Idaho, and we all want to keep it that way. That’s why this session my legislative partners and I championed new investments in the lake and for water quality across our state.”

He mentioned the following investments in water quality throughout the gem state:

80 million to improve water quality throughout Idaho, including at Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will prioritize nutrient reduction projects identified by the Coeur d’Alene Lake Advisory Committee in overseeing the funds. Grants will also help farmers, ranchers, dairies, and confined animal feeding operations across Idaho implement best management practices to improve Idaho’s priority watersheds.

Leveraged $450 million from federal funds and invested $44 million in General Fund dollars for safe water systems for our communities. The funds will help improve local drinking and wastewater systems, with an emphasis on disadvantaged communities in need of major infrastructure upgrades.

The state made available another $2 million in 2021 for water quality projects to benefit Lake Couer d’ Alene, as well as another $20 million for various water projects over the coming years.

“My goal is to make Idaho the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay. In North Idaho, that means keeping our lake and its tributaries healthy for future generations. I’d like to thank the members of my Lake Advisory Committee that have been and will continue to be instrumental in distributing these funds,” Governor Little said.

The investments are part of Governor Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative.

