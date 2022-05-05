Advertisement

Idaho Gives campaign aims to help local nonprofits

Last year, over $3.8 million was raised through Idaho Gives for more than 600 nonprofits across the state
City officials say events like this are huge for nonprofit organizations
City officials say events like this are huge for nonprofit organizations(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday is the final day of Idaho Gives, an event aimed at raising money and awareness for the Gem State’s nonprofit organizations.

In Twin Falls, a community gathering was hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Idaho Central Credit Union and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce in order to put an additional spotlight on local nonprofits including People for Pets, Voices Against Violence, and the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

City officials say events like Idaho gives are huge for nonprofit organizations, many of whom are the backbone of services within the community.

“Nonprofits are great for this community and they do a whole lot,” said J.J. Shawver with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. “Twin Falls is such a giving community and Idaho as a whole (is). This is big for them, they’re able to come out on a bigger stage. very seldom are nonprofits brought into light.”

Last year, over $3.8 million was raised through Idaho Gives for more than 600 nonprofits across the state.

The Idaho Gives deadline is midnight Thursday.

If you would like to donate to a nonprofit before the deadline, you can do so at idahogves.org.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: KIFI
Car found in Snake River matching that of Idaho Falls teen missing since 2018
(Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
The closure is expected to begin May 2
US-93 intersection in Jerome County to close for two weeks
ITD has advised people take a different way to get to Ralls's business
New median impeding Jerome business
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Idaho GOP has released a statement following the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion...
Idaho GOP calls Supreme Court leaks “extremely alarming”
Winners were selected from among 62 test vehicles
AAA car guide gives top marks to fuel-efficient, high-tech vehicles
The State of Idaho has made a number of investments in water resources
Governor Little visits Coeur d’ Alene to tout water quality investments
Friends of Minidoka have raised concern over the project in the past, as they say the project...
Minidoka National Historic site named to endangered places list