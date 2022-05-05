Idaho Gives campaign aims to help local nonprofits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday is the final day of Idaho Gives, an event aimed at raising money and awareness for the Gem State’s nonprofit organizations.

In Twin Falls, a community gathering was hosted by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Idaho Central Credit Union and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce in order to put an additional spotlight on local nonprofits including People for Pets, Voices Against Violence, and the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

City officials say events like Idaho gives are huge for nonprofit organizations, many of whom are the backbone of services within the community.

“Nonprofits are great for this community and they do a whole lot,” said J.J. Shawver with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce. “Twin Falls is such a giving community and Idaho as a whole (is). This is big for them, they’re able to come out on a bigger stage. very seldom are nonprofits brought into light.”

Last year, over $3.8 million was raised through Idaho Gives for more than 600 nonprofits across the state.

The Idaho Gives deadline is midnight Thursday.

If you would like to donate to a nonprofit before the deadline, you can do so at idahogves.org.

