Idaho GOP calls Supreme Court leaks “extremely alarming”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tom Luna, Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, has released a statement after the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appeared to show them poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

His statement reads as follows:

“The brazen and deliberate leaking of a Supreme Court Opinion is both unprecedented and extremely alarming. The highest court in the land deserves to deliberate without fear of intimidation.

Although this opinion is only a draft, if it stands, it will validate the Republican Party and its Pro-Life allies in their decades-long struggle to prove that Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood were unconstitutional since the day they were penned. As Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito writes in his draft opinion, “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

Overruling Roe and Casey will not mean the outright prohibition of abortions in the United States, instead, it will return the question of how to regulate abortion to its rightful place, the states. In many respects, this case is just as much about the rights of states guaranteed under the tenth amendment, as it is about abortion.

Furthermore, this decision demonstrates the wisdom of Idaho’s elected representatives in continuing to fight for the right to life. When the Idaho Legislature passed the Fetal Heartbeat law in 2021 they included a provision commonly known as a ‘judicial trigger.’ The inclusion of this provision meant that the law would be automatically enacted when the courts issue a new ruling. If this decision stands, the court will once and for all “return the issue of abortion back to the people’s elected representatives.”

