Judge scheduled to hear lawsuit against Priscilla Giddings

The suit will be heard May 10
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A judge is scheduled to hear a public records lawsuit against Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird.

The hearing is scheduled for May 10 according to state court records.

In January, attorney Erika Birch filed the lawsuit against Giddings after she said Giddings denied a public records request for documents related to House ethics cases against both her and former Representative Aaron von Ehlinger.

Last week, von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a Statehouse intern.

In campaign emails, Giddings, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, has called the lawsuit a “nuisance lawsuit” filed by the “Boise swamp.”

