Minidoka National Historic site named to endangered places list

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka National Historic Site has been named to a list of one of the most endangered historic sites in America.

The site’s inclusion on the list is due to a proposed wind farm in the area. This is the second time the site has been listed as one of the most endangered historical sites in America.

KMVT has done extensive reporting on the wind farm project and the impacts it will have on the historical site.

“We are extremely disturbed by the proposed wind project and its disregard for the sacredness of Minidoka National Historic Site where 13,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry were unjustly incarcerated during World War II,” stated Robyn Achilles, Executive Director for Friends of Minidoka.

“Minidoka is a memorial to all those who suffered at the site. Survivors and their descendants make emotional pilgrimages to Minidoka where they remember, heal, and share stories to ensure these violations of civil liberties do not happen again. Minidoka is our past and our future.”

The list has been collated since 1988, and is used to raise awareness about the various threats that sites like this are under. They have identified 300 such sites to date.

“Minidoka National Historic Site serves as a critical and painful reminder of the fragility of democracy,” said Katherine Malone-France, Chief Preservation Officer of National Trust for Historic Preservation.

“80 years after the first Japanese Americans were wrongfully incarcerated at Minidoka, Asian Americans continue to experience anti-Asian violence, harmful stereotypes, and hatred. Minidoka reminds us of the mistakes of the past so that we can do better in the future, and it must be preserved and protected as a sacred site of conscience in the ongoing fight against hate and racism in our country.”

