Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from rent.com shows that rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Twin Falls has gone up 37% this year.

According to the report, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the city is between $1,345 and $1,360, with the average rent for a three-bedroom apartment being $1,345.

They say a combined 85% of apartments in Twin Falls fall between $1,001 and $2,101.

By contrast, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Boise is $1,740 a month.

