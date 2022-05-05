Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Delayed growing seasons

Muchow says the company has learned to deal with tricky springs like these over the years
The cold has pushed back the start of growing season in Idaho
The cold has pushed back the start of growing season in Idaho
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cold weather in southern Idaho has led to delayed growing seasons. In this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we look at how one business is staying flexible in their goal to keep the state green.

The Windsor family in Kimberly has been serving the Magic Valley community since 1983. What started as a small flower stand every Mother’s Day is now a full-service nursery selling trees shrubs and everything in between.

Owner Jamee Muchow says the business’ decades-long success is due to a passion they share with their plants and their customers.

She also says the company has learned to deal with tricky springs like these over the years.

“Bear with us, everyone. That goes for all garden centers, I’m speaking for all of us. We’re getting stock as best as we can, we are taking care of the product that’s here as best as we can, with the frost. Know that everything in a garden center that’s been frozen that survived is going to be hardy as can be,” Muchow said.

Now that weather is warming up, Muchow says it’s a great time to spruce up your lawn and garden and, with a little help, you can keep it green and beautiful for the rest of the warm months.

