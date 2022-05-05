Searle twins sign with Weber State

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley multi-sport athletes Lynzey and Sydney Searle signed Wednesday morning with the Weber State Women’s Track program.

They also considered Idaho State and the College of Idaho. The pair wanted a school that was close to home.

Lynzey is one of the top ranked athletes in the state for the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. She was projected the top hurdler headed into the 4A state championships last year, until she fell at the race. But she’s learning from that adversity to find success this year.

“Every time when I go to run the hurdles again, I still wear the same shoes, I can still see the drop of blood on my shoe that I ran the hurdle last year,” Lynzey explained. “So every time I got to run the race, I look at the drop of blood and that’s my reason I am going to run better.”

Sydney ranks number one in high jump, and seventh in long jump and credits her mom for getting her to where she is today.

“My mom has always been at every single track meet, coming over to the high jump, helping in all the ways that she knows because she did high jump in high school,” Sydney said.

The girls also were instrumental in leading the Bobcats to a state basketball championship this winter.

Following college, the Searles plan to go into nursing. After all, they’re already certified nursing assistants working on their EMT certification.

