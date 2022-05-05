Some farmers feel optimistic about growing season after wet April

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Headed into the growing season, a dry January, February, and March was concerning for farmers and water officials.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, some reservoirs were in danger of becoming almost empty by the end of the summer.

“Palisades (Reservoir) potentially down to 0 acre feet by the end of the year,” said Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the Upper Snake Reservoir district of the Bureau of Reclamation.

But then, things changed. After slightly above normal precipitation for April in southern Idaho, some optimism returned. After base flows rose to 94% of the median.

“(It) really helped bolster the outlook for having some reservoir storage by the end of the year,” Stevens said.

But was this enough? “Even with the additional precipitation, it looks like those reservoirs are still going to be really low at the end of the year,” Stevens said.

In working with irrigation districts, the Bureau of Reclamation is still expecting some restrictions.

“We’ve heard a lot of districts contemplate cutting back allocations for their patrons during the year,” said Stevens. “Largely, I believe these are still in place.”

Every drop of precipitation helps, and farmer Larry Hollifield says he’s been able to be smart with his irrigation.

“We’ve just been able to turn a lot of irrigation off here early and save some of that water for the late season,” Hollifield said.

Despite rainfall being only a few hundredths of an inch above average for April, Hollifield says it’s been a big help for watering his early-season crops.

“There’s a lot of crops that we haven’t had to irrigate, sugar beets yet, some of the corn in the past few years we’ve had to pre-irrigate, and we’re not going to have to do that, so that saves a lot of water,” he said.

Compared to last year Hollifield says we’re in a good spot.

“We’re way ahead of last year. It was very warm, windy, dry, zero rain. It was very difficult,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.