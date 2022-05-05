‘Special relationship’ between escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer dates back to 2020, sheriff says

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - The “special relationship” between escaped inmate Casey White and assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County Jail Vicky White traces back to 2020, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says.

“As far as we know, that was the earliest physical contact they had,” Singleton said.

Casey White was first brought to Lauderdale County Jail in 2020 for an arraignment on murder charges related to the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He and Vicky White stayed in contact after he went back to state prison, WAFF reports.

Singleton confirmed Vicky White had phone contact with Casey White while he was in Donaldson Prison.

On Wednesday, Singleton confirmed that Vicky White has been terminated and will lose her state-funded pension contributions.

See what investigators have learned so far about Casey White nearly one week after his escape in Lauderdale County

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service released a bulletin on their website with information about the pair, calling them “dangerous.” Officials believe they may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, and warn the public not to approach them.

The bulletin also says the two may be driving a gold or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge. There may be damage to the left rear bumper.

Singleton announced Monday at a press conference that an arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

She is charged with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White. The maximum time in prison is 10 years with a $15,000 fine.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he is shocked and disappointed as more information develops about the incident.

“I would have trusted Vicky with my life. I really mean it,” Connolly said. “If we needed something from the jail, she was our go-to person, solid employee. That’s why it’s so shocking.”

Officials say that although Casey White was handcuffed and shackled when he left the jail, he is a free man and no longer restrained.

“We found her radio, sheriff’s department radio, and the leg shackles and handcuffs,” Singleton said.

Detectives also believe Vicky White has her phone, but it is turned off.

“It wasn’t left in the car. You know, we’ve attempted using technology. We haven’t had any success with it,” Singleton said.

Vicky White sold her home a month ago below market value, and authorities are looking through her finances to see if there is anything unusual.

“We’ve had the Secret Service helping us with some of that kind of stuff. They’re working on that angle of it.” Singleton said. “We’re assuming she’s got some cash.”

Alabama corrections officer sold her home days before she disappeared (CNN, ABC, WAFF, LAUDERDALE CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE, US MARSHALS SERVICE, WAAY)

Vicky White and Casey White have been missing since Friday, which was Vicky White’s last day of work before she was set to retire. Vicky White said she was taking the inmate to a mental health evaluation. Singleton confirmed that no mental health evaluation existed. Investigators said there is no doubt that Vicky White aided and abetted Casey White with his escape.

Shortly before her disappearance, Vicky White said she had also planned to get medical care because she wasn’t feeling well, but she never arrived.

The vehicle in which the two departed Friday morning was found at a shopping center in Lauderdale County later that afternoon.

Authorities said Vicky White violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting inmates. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a series of crimes and was awaiting a capital murder trial in Alabama. He also faces a number of charges in Tennessee, including attempted first-degree murder.

Casey White is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 330 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Vicky White is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. She may be using the aliases April Davis and Renee Marie Maxwell, according to Singleton.

The Marshals Service said people with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White.

Authorities say they have received more than 100 tips about the pair.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.