Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure fire broke out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Twin Falls Police Department was called to a structure fire on the 2nd Ave. South and Castleford city block.

Four trucks and the Twin Falls paramedics arrived on scene. Upon arrival, flames were blazing from the windows of the top floor.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and there are no known injuries that are known.

KMVT will keep you updated on the fire as details are released.

