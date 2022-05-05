Advertisement

Underdogs advance in 3A district softball tournament

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both Buhl and Kimberly shocked and awed on Wednesday, upsetting Filer and Gooding in District IV 3A softball tournament action on Wednesday.

No. 3 Buhl 5, No. 2 Filer 3: The Indians took a 4-0 lead and held off the Wildcats’ rally to advance to the district semi-final.

No. 4 Kimberly 5, No. 1 Gooding 3: Freshman pitcher Mallory Kelsey pitched a gem for the Bulldogs, shocking the regular season champion.

Friday: Kimberly at Buhl: 5 p.m. | Filer at Gooding: 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

3A TOURNAMENT

No. 2 Filer 5, No. 3 Buhl 2: Filer’s Wyatt Phillips went six innings, striking out seven, while Corban Rose added another inning. Kaden Hunsaker pitched a complete game, striking out three in the loss. Rylan Browner had two hits for the Wildcats.

No. 1 Kimberly 15, No. 4 Gooding 2: The Bulldogs cruised past the Senators in the opening round of the District IV 3A playoffs. Kimberly hosts Friday on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner goes to state.

Friday: Filer at Kimberly: 5 p.m. | Gooding at Buhl: 5 p.m.

2A

Wendell 5, Declo 3

