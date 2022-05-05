What impact could the Fed rate hike have on Idahoans?

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In order to combat inflation, on Wednesday the Federal Reserve announced its second rate hike this year.

The indirect impact, raising interest rates, is an attempt to put the brakes on the economy.

“I think we’re headed to I think rocky and unknown times,” said Steve Peterson, an economics professor at the University of Idaho.

He says most economists support this rate hike to compete against inflation, but he knows there are always consequences.

“My concern about the interest rate spike is it may negatively affect the building industry,” Peterson said.

Supply is a big concern in the hot Idaho housing market. While the demand for homes is there, housing inventory is at historically low levels nationwide.

Keeping construction going, while it may not be at the heart of many Idaho residents, is how Peterson thinks the issue can be alleviated. However, rising interest rates could slow production.

“We’ve got a supply issue in Idaho, and we need to promote the housing industry,” Peterson said.

Jill Stone, the managing broker with 208 Real Estate in Twin Falls, says on average homes are staying on the market for 7-14 days in Twin Falls. The average price of a home in the city is nearly $400,000. According to Zillow, the price is $372,565.

Before Wednesday’s rate hike, there was about a $500 increase in mortgage payments on average priced homes from January (as a result of the March rate hike), but there doesn’t seem to be any stopping high demand just yet.

“A home buyer in the Magic Valley, they’re finding ways to buy a home, they’re finding things that are priced a little less or finding someone to help them with the down payment,” Stone said.

Although cash buyers are still out there, there are fewer compared to earlier this winter, according to Stone.

Peterson believes the lag from this contractionary monetary policy could take about six months to cool housing demand in the Gem State.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.