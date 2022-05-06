Bean, Shelbbi Lynn

RUPERT—Shelbbi Lynn Bean, age 29, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Shelbbi was born March 31, 1993, in Burley, Idaho, to parents Jerry Bean and Bonnie Kossman-Child. She is survived by her parents; her children, Vinny Endres, Anton Braun, and Hudxon Tucker; her siblings, Derek Kossman and Matthew Child; her grandparents, Kerry and Kathy Kossman, and Larry and Jane Bean; and her partner, Chris Tucker. She is also survived by other family members and friends, too numerous to mention, who will all miss her more than words can express.

Shelbbi graduated from Cassia Alternative High school in Spring of 2011. She was an avid lover of music. She was one of those rare people that feel music so deeply until it becomes a passion. She spent countless hours creating beats, writing songs, and learning new ways of creating.

Shelbbi was a great lover of the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, hiking, and rock collecting. She could always point out the beauty in the world that you might have missed, because she saw beauty in everything.

Shelbbi had a kindness that was infectious. Just being around her made you want to be a warmer person. She was kind, creative, a constant dreamer, and a wonderful human being. The world became a colder place having lost her. We love you sweetheart. May you find rest and peace.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Apostolic House of Prayer, located at 94 E. Baseline Rd., in Rupert, with Pastor T.J. Jackson officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

