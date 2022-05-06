Bureau of Land Management issues new fire order

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is issuing a new fire prevention order for the 2022 fire season.

The order makes it illegal to burn explosive material, use exploding targets or steel component ammunition, or discharge, possess or use fireworks on public land managed by BLM.

People are also prohibited from shooting at steel or ferrous materials within dry vegetation. Anyone who violates this rule could be subject to a fine and be held responsible for fire suppression or rehabilitation costs associated with any potential fire.

“We are asking the public to be extra diligent this year as the wildland fire potential outlook indicates that we could be in for a real challenge this summer.” said Karen Kelleher, BLM Idaho State Director. “These restrictions are about keeping public lands open and minimizing the potential loss of wildlife habitat and forage in a year where drought has already caused significant strain to the landscape.”

BLM says that while wildfire potential was low or near normal through April, it is expected to increase by June from southern Idaho into northern areas of the state.

