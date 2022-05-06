Cranney Jr., Harold Keith (K)

TWIN FALLS—Harold Keith Cranney Jr. (K), an 82-year-old current resident of Twin Falls and former longtime resident of Oakley, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

K was born September 6, 1939, in Oakley, Idaho, to Harold Keith & Kerma McBride Cranney. He graduated from Oakley High School in May 1957, and married his sweetheart Jennie Anderson shortly thereafter on October 4, almost 65 years ago. In this happy union, seven children were born.

K was a kind, gentle, and quiet man who loved his family very much. He supported his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in all their activities. His family will always have great memories because of the time he spent with them.

K was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, some of which included a couple’s mission to Seoul Korea; a service mission with the Burmese Refugees in Twin Falls; and seven years of temple service in the Boise and Twin Falls temples.

K is survived by his wife, Jennie; children, Cindy (Brent), Tina (Janet), Keith (Mandi), Brek (Nicki), Jennie Kay (Nate), and Steven; fourteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenger Kaye; his parents; and his brother, Kim.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 North Center St., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.