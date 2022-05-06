Crapo, Risch, join effort to defund disinfo board

WASHINGTON D.C, Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Both Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have joined an effort to defund the Department of Homeland Security’s misinformation board.

The pair join Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton in doing so.

The DHS announced the creation of the board to “fight disinformation”, and has drawn repeated criticism from GOP lawmakers who say the board threatens free speech.

“Idahoans are rightfully concerned with the Administration’s latest attempts to brazenly establish a federal propaganda panel under the guise of countering disinformation,” said Crapo in a statement on his website.

“If the Administration truly intended to counter disinformation threats to national security, it would not have established this so-called Disinformation Governance Board under a months-long veil of secrecy. This Orwellian Ministry of Truth effort is an unconstitutional waste of taxpayer dollars and a threat to free speech. The Administration should stop playing games and focus on securing our southern border, addressing skyrocketing inflation and reducing its excessive overreach into the lives of Americans.”

Risch, also commenting on Crapo’s site, also expressed concern.

“The Administration has created a ‘Disinformation Board’ in the name of protecting the U.S. from threats. However, the real threat to our democracy is giving unelected bureaucrats the power to chill free speech,” said Risch.

“I will continue to defend our Constitutional right to freedom of speech and support legislation to defund acts of government overreach that trample our American principles.”

