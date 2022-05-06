Advertisement

CSI poised to take outright Scenic West title in final homestand

By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All the College of Southern Idaho softball team needs to do this weekend to claim the outright Scenic West Conference title is win one of four home games against Colorado Northwestern.

They should be able to get it done, because the Spartans have lost 97 straight games.

Friday at 3:00 p.m. the Golden Eagles will have their first chance to win the outright conference title. It would be the first since 2018.

CSI is 40-11 overall and 30-6 in conference play.

For the upperclassman, having the opportunity to celebrate at home, if they win, is a nice way to go out.

“It’s awesome, especially being a sophomore and this being my last year,” said sophomore infielder Maizie Clark. ”We’ve come so far as a team and we really play together and play for each other.”

Coach Nick Baumert will sleep well if his team gets to call themselves regular season champs.

“It would be outstanding, just to take the conference winning game ball and be able to put that on the shelf in 2022,” Baumert said.

CSI will also play two games on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Sophomores will be honored in between games.

The Region 18 tournament starts next Wednesday, May 11. The Golden Eagles will host as the top seed.

