Department of Water Resources orders curtailment order

IDWR will update its injury determination in July
Southern Idaho continues to deal with drought conditions
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a curtailment order in the Snake River Region, the department announced Friday.

They predict a 162,600 acre-foot shortfall for senior priority surface water users in the Eastern Snake River Plain in the 2022 irrigation season.

As a result, the IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with dates prior to Dec. 25, 1979 if those holders do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan.

The curtailment will begin May 20, unless ground water users have joined an approved mitigation plan before then. At the current time, there are seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain.

“By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (”SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year,” said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR.

Groundwater users with an approved mitigation plan will avoid curtailment this year, and in the future.

They will also avoid future large-scale litigation issues related to water use in the Eastern Snake River Plain area that could affect cities, the economy, and agriculture in southern Idaho.

If groundwater users do not have a groundwater mitigation plan, or a plan to show IDWR how their water use will not cause injury to senior water resources in the next 14 days, the department will curtail their water rights.

