Filer’s Monson will play basketball and volleyball in college

Bertao will walk-on at Idaho State
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Alexis Monson, a standout basketball and volleyball player at Filer High School, will continue to play both sports at Division II Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

Monson scored over 1,000 points on the basketball court in her Wildcat career and won Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference volleyball MVP during her senior season.

After signing Thursday afternoon, the two-sport star says it’s nice to know where she is headed next.

“I just wasn’t ready to give one up yet, and I always loved both, and I figured if I got the opportunity to play both I would, and I did,” Monson said.

Monson has already been accepted into the nursing program at Westminster.

Joseph Bertao, a wide receiver, kicker, and punter with the football team, will officially be a preferred walk-on at Idaho State University.

Bertao will work as a tight end under new head coach Charlie Ragle.

“I got the chance to go up there a few weeks ago and meet with the staff and meet some players and stuff and they’re really building something special up there.” Bertao said. “Coach Ragle has brought in a great staff and there’s a lot of excitement around Pocatello, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

