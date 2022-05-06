Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Hope Week

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate
(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is inviting the public to participate in Hope Week coming up on May 16 through May 20.

Hope Week is in partnership with Optum Idaho and the Idaho Resilience Project, and will join together to help people form healthy outcomes from positive experiences.

All throughout the week, there will be different opportunities for people to get involved by drawing positive messages on the sidewalk, wearing crazy socks, and writing notes to people who you appreciate.

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate.

“The theme for Hope Week is hikes, bikes, and kites, because we know that if we are hiking biking or maybe flying a kite, we’re likely to have a positive experience, so that’s really the theme for this year,” said program coordinator Makenzie Ellsworth.

They encourage everyone to participate during that week, and if you do to post on social media, using the hashtag hope lives here.

To learn more about Hope Week, visit their website.

