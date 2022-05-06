Advertisement

Furry Friday: August

Furry Friday: August
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by August, a senior pitbull-cross.

August was picked up by the shelter when he was found wandering around Twin Falls County. As a senior dog, August is very easy going and laid back, and is gentle to walk and easy to get into the car.

He gets along well with both dogs and cats, but is not a high activity dog, so any adopter will need to keep that in mind when coming to adopt him.

If you would like to adopt August, you can visit the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or call them at 208-736-2299.

