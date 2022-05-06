Advertisement

Governor Little seeks input from Idahoans on the impact of drugs

In recent weeks, Little has held similar roundtables in Couer d’ Alene and Weiser
ISP meth drug bust. (Courtesy Idaho State Police)
ISP meth drug bust. (Courtesy Idaho State Police)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is asking people from around the state to weigh in on the impacts of meth and fentanyl as part of his regional roundtables for Operation Esto Perpetua.

The strategy, launched in March of this year, aims to protect Idaho from the dangers of illicit and illegal drugs.

Little will be in the Magic Valley on May 11 to discuss the impact of these drugs. He will be at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building Room on 315 Falls Avenue.

The feedback, collected by the Citizen Action Group, will be presented to the Law Enforcement Panel in the coming weeks. That panel will then identify actions needed to make Idaho safer, according to Little.

“Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho. There is much more we can do to make Idaho’s communities safer. With Operation Esto Perpetua, we are bringing together law enforcement, lawmakers, cities, counties, tribes, families, and the public in new ways with one goal – to meaningfully reduce the flow of fentanyl and meth into the State of Idaho. I appreciate Idahoans taking the time to share their feedback with me,” Governor Little said.

