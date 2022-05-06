Idaho first responders gather for mental health conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From responding to a house fire, to a car accident, to helping a woman give birth, first responders are there for people during a lot of different emergencies.

Oftentimes, it means helping someone on their worst day.

“All of us, whether firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency communication officers, or emergency room personnel, we know that we are going to be there and have to deal with these things when they happen,” said Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury.

Seeing the effect that being a first responder has on their mental health, a conference was born, bringing both resources and people together to help first responders.

“It’s a two day conference. We try to provide many resources, education, break the stigma, confidential tools, and to get these first responders through these difficult professions,” said the founder of the conference Shawn Thompson.

Kingsbury says this a good opportunity for him as a leader.

“But also as a leader it’s important that I get some skills that I may need. I’ve been doing this job for 32 years, and none of us are immune to the trauma, whether it’s vicarious trauma or otherwise, just from years of serving in a first responder occupation,” he said.

One firefighter says he looks forward to bringing back what he learned to the fire station.

“Being able to deal with that, talk about it, kind of end the stigma that is attached to it, that we have to be tough, we need to be resilient, and be open to new techniques to be able to deal with it,” said Dan Gould with the Twin Falls Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.