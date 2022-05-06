Red Cross, Gooding Fire, to install free smoke alarms Saturday

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross and the Gooding City Rural Fire Department installed free smoke alarms for people in Gooding on Friday.

Volunteers with the Red Cross and firefighters installed 85 free smoke alarms in 30 homes throughout the city.

The pair will also be installing more alarms into Gooding homes on Saturday.

The event is part of a Red Cross initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 communities nationwide throughout the month of May.

Gooding Fire and the Red Cross also tested existing smoke alarms and helped families create an escape plan in the event of a fire.

