Small businesses bring big value to the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking around downtown Twin Falls, it won’t be hard to find a unique local business to stumble upon.

While they may be small, they can bring a lot of good to the region.

“They come with them an entrepreneurial spirit, and just really, they are what drives the economy in our small communities,” said Jeff McCurdy, president of Region IV development.

The biggest impact they bring is jobs. According to McCurdy, because the community has been so supportive of these businesses, opportunities are continuing to expand.

“As a result of this we’ve seen a lot of jobs are created at the local level in these small businesses,” he said.

In fact, one business owner has seen very rapid growth over the last year.

“I wanna say double,” said Walter Lucas, owner of Smoky Bone BBQ. “Employee-wise, customers. Obviously we have done amazing.”

What is being done locally to support these small business? I asked McCurdy, who says loans are the big thing.

“We offer a number of small business loan programs through the Small Business Administration and through some of our other federal partners. The programs are designed specifically to help small businesses to achieve their goals,” said McCurdy.

The biggest thing you can do to help support them is to shop local.

“We just wanna see people get out and support our small businesses. Not just this week, but all the time,” said J.J. Shawver, member services coordinator with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Business owner Walter Lucas agrees. “Spread the word, and they keep coming back,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.