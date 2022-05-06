Advertisement

Twin Falls EMA officials recommend keeping a weather radio

These radios have the ability to be programmed for specific areas
Weather radios are very reliable in warning you of severe weather
Weather radios are very reliable in warning you of severe weather
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Continuing with our 52 weeks of preparedness, the Twin Falls EMA is recommending having a NOAA weather radio handy.

NOAA weather radios plug in and are battery powered so you can still use it even without power.

They can alert you for every kind of weather alerts and amber alerts at all hours of the day.

EMA officials say this is a much safer option than listening for a siren, because you may not be able to hear sirens during the overnight hours when you’re sleeping.

“It’s critical that you have the ability to be informed of what’s going on in your community,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “The NOAA weather radios are inexpensive, but they’re an incredible resource for you to be informed of severe weather events.”

These radios have the ability to be programmed for specific areas. They can also be programmed to receive specific types of alerts.

